Festive indulgence

Diwali is a festival for children as much as it is for adults. A festival of celebrations and gifts, of lights and crackers, of noise and merriment, of parties and family gatherings. In fact, just as significant the festivities of Christmas are to the West; the celebrations of Diwali are equally momentous to Indians. This is the festival of lights, the festival that invites Goddess Lakshmi into the household, a festival that rejoices the return of Sri Ram to his kingdom Ayodhya. It is a festivity of joy, sweet indulgences and celebrations! And irrespective of how it is celebrated - whether it is just for a day or two, or a grand celebration of five days, Diwali is celebrated by every Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal and across the globe. In India itself, the festivities range from a five-day extravaganza to a single day of celebration.

In the North, it is a five-day festival. Two days prior to the actual Diwali day (amavasya) is 'Dhanteras' (trayodashi), a day when one buys gold or silver, light a single oil lamp (diya) for the festivities and worship it. The next day is Chota Diwali- when eleven oil lamps are lit and worshipped. On the actual day of Diwali, Lakshmi puja takes predominance; oil lamps are lit and placed all around the house. The evening is for celebrating with family, friends, and neighbours. The following day is 'Gowardhan puja', when traditionally cows are worshipped and on the fifth day, 'Bhai Dhuj' is celebrated. On this day, married women invite their brother home for a feast. In South India, the festivities centre over two days - Naraka Chaturdasi and Deepavali Amaavasya. Many communities in the South commence the festivities at the crack of dawn and carry on celebrating well into the night.

Diwali is all about good vanquishing evil. Garlands of fresh marigolds, intricate colourful rangolis, the warm glow of oil lamps, the vibrant twinkling electric lamps and sparkling crackers are what make Diwali so festive and divine. To ensure that the festive mood is upbeat throughout, plan and make a shopping list; sweets, clay lamps, oil and wicks, or convenient gel-candles and beautifully decorated gel-lamps, rangoli essentials and flower garlands, new clothes, crackers and more. Soak in the festivities this time with a bit of flair and a bit of something extra – make this Diwali unforgettable for you, your family and friends by trying something new, something different. Plan a grand party with a lavish spread of goodies, share the day with orphans or surprise your friends with special gifts. Gift hampers of sweets are the traditional favourite, though a healthier choice would be dry fruits, nuts, baked goodies, or gift baskets with a variety of edibles. But if you want to gift a more memorable and lasting memento consider a bit of silver; idols and figurines of Ganesha and Lakshmi. Gifting apart, start a tradition to add a something new to the household; it makes the festivities all the more joyous and cherished. While buying new clothes for Naraka Chaturdasi is the norm in many households, add to the festive spirit by adding a coveted luxury item to the household. It could be a household utility item, a good investment, a vehicle, a decoration accessory, an idol, or even a cool gadget. And making this notion even more tempting is the fact that many stores in the city come out with attractive festive offers. Diwali in itself is a celebration, make the celebration a bit more personal by indulging in that desired item.

Uma Chodavarapu