Andhra Pradesh

Fervour marks ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ at Tirumala

Fervour marked the annual Kaisika Dwadasi festival on Friday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The idol of ‘Ugra Srinivas,’ which is brought out of the sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple only once in a year on this day, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the holy shrine before the break of the dawn on a golden palanquin as is the tradition.

Later the priests conducted Asthanam to the deities inside the temple and read out the significance of the festival.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 2:04:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Fervour-marks-%E2%80%98Kaisika-Dwadasi%E2%80%99-at-Tirumala/article16443338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY