Farmers seek urgent relief from Central Committee

NELLORE: Because of the prolonged dry spell this season, the tail-end areas in Nayudupeta and Gudur divisions came under severe impact of drought with farmers struggling for water, fodder for their cattle and also crop losses in certain instances.

The district administration has already announced 27 mandals as drought-affected in the district and most of these are located in these two revenue divisions in the district.

The upland areas in the remote Venkatagiri area are witnessing severe drought conditions and residents are complaining about drinking water scarcity.

Bringing up these problems, the local farmers’ leaders made representations to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who addressed a Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme in Gudur division a few days ago. They sought increased supply of water from Telugu Ganga Canal to solve irrigation and drinking water problems.

The farmers and villagers have recounted all these problems before the Central Committee headed by K. Rambabu during its visit to the drought-hit areas in Nayudupeta, Gudur and Venkatagiri on Monday.

The district officials had apprised the drought committee that the dry spell had hit hard all those areas which were heavily dependent on timely rainfall for good crops and harvest. Agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and dairy-related activities were badly hit.

Low levels in reservoirs

The water levels in the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs were also not enough to release water as per the demands of the farmers in the tail-end and upland areas.

The officials had released some water a few weeks ago keeping in view the need to fill the drinking water sources in some areas. As regards the crops, these areas had to suffer because of drought.

During the Central team visit, people’s representatives and farmers sought immediate relief in the form of compensation so that they would be able to meet the expenditure for fodder for cattle and drinking water. They also wanted the team members to suggest supportive measures for dairy and horticulture in times of prolonged drought.