Andhra Pradesh

Farmers call off protest, HRF leader released

Farmers of Boochupalle, Ravulakolanu and Thondur in Pulivendula constituency called off their sit-in protest near Santhakovvur canal in Thondur mandal in Kadapa district on Thursday, after officials assured to release 50 cusecs of water to their villages for irrigating their crops.

Officials assured to release 50 cusecs of water from 300 cusecs being released through KC Canal to Himakuntla canal, after YSR Congress official spokesman A. Suresh Reddy and Jammalamadugu DSP Sarkar held discussions with the superintending engineer of Minor Irrigation Chengaiah. They apprised the official on the farmers’ concern as agricultural crops and horticultural plantations raised under borewells were drying up.

After the farmers called off the protest, police released Human Rights Forum district convenor K. Jayasri from house arrest in Proddatur today.

Compensation disbursal today

Meanwhile, families displaced by Gandikota reservoir backwaters in Chowtapalle village in Kondapuram mandal, who were promised disbursal of compensation on January 27, celebrated Lingamayya festivities (thirunalla) at the Sivalayam in the village.

They also performed special annual pooja at the ancient Nara Narayana temple, which is unique in having idols of Lord Krishna and Arjuna. People of Reddy and Vysya communities of Proddatur and other places participated in large number in the festivities. People of Chowtapalle planned to shift from the submersible village after getting the promised compensation.

