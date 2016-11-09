Explain costly menu at eateries, HC tells TTD

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Tuesday directed the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) to produce the report of the vigilance wing which enquired into the fleecing of the pilgrims on Tirumala by the eateries in violation of rules and tender conditions.

The Bench was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by Parihara Sevasamithi through its founder president Bharadwaja Chakarapani. He averred that while granting the licence to run a restaurant, the TTD imposes the condition that the named items shall alone be sold as per rates fixed by it. But, the hotels are charging 500 per cent more.

Idli is supposed to be sold at Rs. 9 but the hotels are charging Rs. 40. Similarly, ravva dosa has to be sold atRs. 14, but the pilgrims are made to cough up Rs. 70. Some other items which are not in the approved list of TTD are sold at shockingly high rates. The Bench went through all the details regarding the rates and asked the TTD to produce the report and the action- taken report.