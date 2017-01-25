Andhra Pradesh

Exhibition on Unani medicine gets under way

People going round the Unani expo in Kurnool on Wednesday.

KURNOOL: Bachelor of Unani Medical Sciences (BUMS) students showcased the importance of natural herbs, oils, vegetables and natural foods for upkeep of health in a two-day Unani exhibition in Dr. Abdul Haq Unani Medical College and Hospital in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Various forms of treatment—including leech and cupping therapies—for ailments and diseases were demonstrated by 150 boys and girls and 14 Unani medicine departments put up exhibits.

Four Unani pharma companies put up stalls. College Principal Syed Mahabon Pasha and Expo coordinator P. Mohd. Zubair organised the expo.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 5:08:17 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

