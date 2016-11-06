Exclusive cancer hospital by SVIMS soon: Chadalawada

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) will soon have an exclusive hospital to treat cancer and related cases, said TTD trust board Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 20th annual conference of the Association of Radiotherapy Technologies of India (ARTTICON-2016) here on Saturday, which is conducted in association with SVIMS Department of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Krishnamurthy explained how the TTD is spending Rs. 15 crore on SVIMS for the purpose of 'wiping the tears of the poor and needy'. “I mention here that the Chief Minister is very particular to develop the Oncology department of SVIMS into an exclusive hospital with a bigger role and a wider coverage. For keeping the dreaded cancer disease at bay and taking the superspecialty treatment to the poor, the Chief Minister has expressed his willingness to provide funds from the State government as well as the Lord's coffers,” he observed.

Medicare for needy

ARTTICON president B.V. Subramanyam, who is also a professor of radiation oncology at SVIMS, explained how the radiation and radiotherapy departments were playing a key role in diagnosis and treatment of cancer in thousands of poor patients who could not afford costly medical intervention. He said the conference dwelt on the emerging techniques and procedures in radiotherapy that could help avoid damage to the abutting cells while treating cancer cells.

SVIMS Director in-charge V. Sivakumar hailed the support extended by the TTD to the institution. Organising Chairman K.V. Jagannadha Rao Naidu and organising secretary V. Yadagiri took part.