Andhra Pradesh

Excise officials destroy 10,000 ganja plants

Personnel of the Prohibition and Excise Department destroying ganja plants in Y. Ramavaram mandal of East Godavari district.

Personnel of the Prohibition and Excise Department destroying ganja plants in Y. Ramavaram mandal of East Godavari district.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department have destroyed about 10,000 ganja plants being cultivated abutting the streams in Pathakota and Punisina Metta villages of Y. Ramavaram mandal in East Godavari district. The value of the destroyed crop is estimated to be about ₹ 20.11 lakh and the operation was taken up by the department with the help of the police on Sunday.

Ganja cultivation came up for discussion during a workshop chaired by Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao here on January 19. As the DGP highlighted the need for close coordination between the Police and the Excise Departments to curb it, the officials planned the joint operation.

Following a tip-off, the officials headed by Superintendent of the Prohibition and Excise Department N. Surjith Singh trekked the hillocks and waded through the Isukarevu and Rallarevu streams to reach the plantation.

Permanent

irrigation system

To their surprise, the officials spotted permanent irrigation system and stocks of fertilizer bags at the plantation. In all, the officials chopped off 10,056 plants and burnt them after dousing them with diesel and kerosene.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Singh made it clear that it was just the beginning of a series of raids to be conducted to weed out ganja cultivation from the district. In all, two Assistant Excise Superintendents and an equal number of Inspectors along with 23 constables participated in the operation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:25:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Excise-officials-destroy-10000-ganja-plants/article17084374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY