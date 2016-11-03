Ex gratia cheques given to kin of TDP workers

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh and MLC M. Sudhakar Babu presented ex gratia cheques of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of two deceased TDP activists in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Padmavathi, wife of Mallepogu Jammanna and Yesob, brother of Borusu John, received the cheques. Jammanna and John, followers of Mr. Sudhakar Babu, were killed and nine others were injured when their car rammed a stationary lorry near Jutur village in Pamulapadu mandal in Kurnool district on September 24. The deceased and injured persons accompanied the MLC who quit Congress and joined TDP at Vijayawada and were returning to Kurnool when the accident took place.