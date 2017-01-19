Andhra Pradesh

Ex-MLA’s son held in cheating case

The police have arrested Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy alias Nani, son of former Kadapa MLA Kandula Sivananda Reddy, in a cheating case filed by a former assistant professor that he cheated her after marrying her.

P. Vasanthi, who had worked as assistant professor in KORM Engineering College, for which Chandra Obul Reddy is secretary, lodged a complaint in October 2016 against Chandra Obul Reddy, the college secretary, alleging that he married her and cheated her. Kadapa One Town police took up investigation, arrested him and produced in court on Wednesday.

