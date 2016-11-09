Engg. student commits suicide

An 18-year-old student of an engineering college committed suicide here on Tuesday, reportedly unable to bear the ignominy of being picked up along with her boyfriend by the Prakasam district police.

Nalluri Nagalakshmi, a first year B.Tech civil engineering student, avoided the morning drill and stayed back in the hostel room.

The other inmates, after returning from the drill, were shocked to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Nagalakshmi and her boyfriend had been picked up by a police party for questioning after they gave inconsistent replies to the questions posed to them when they were going on a motorcycle near the Tangutur Toll Plaza.

Upon information, hostel in-charge Veeranjaneyulu brought the girl and her boyfriend, Saikumar, a student of second year civil engineering, back to the hostel. When she felt depressed, fellow students tried to console the girl. Considering the incident as shameful and fearing that her parents, who were called by the college authorities, might feel bad, the girl took the extreme step, sources in the college said.

Probe launched

Registering a case under Section 174 Cr.Pc., the Tangutur police began investigation after shifting the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for a post mortem.