Effective strategies mooted to curb red sanders smuggling

Additional DGP (CID) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday underscored the need for evolving effective strategies by the police, judiciary, and other State and Central agencies to curb the menace of red sanders smuggling originating from the core-belt of Rayalaseema districts and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day National seminar on “Evolving Effective Strategies to curb Red Sanders Smuggling” jointly organised by the Chittoor police and the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) here.

The official observed that the red sanders wealth, spread over 10 lakh hectares in the endemic region of Andhra Pradesh, should be protected considering the international importance and demand for the species.

“We have several laws to deal with violators who are out to destroy the presence of red sanders in Seshachalam hills. Apart from implementing the existing punitive laws to curb the smuggling of the precious wood, new legal remedies and effective police modules should take place from time to time to outwit the smuggling network,” he said, underlining the necessity for coordinated efforts by the stakeholders in protection of red sanders, including the police, forest, revenue wings.

He observed that exchange of information by the State and central agencies would go a long way in preventing the smuggling activity across the international borders. “Scientific investigation methods and filing of charge sheets should be given priority. Coordination and exchange of information among stakeholders is essential in executing Red Corner Notices against elusive accused and processing their arrest through global agencies,” Mr. Rao said.

Chittoor SP Ghattamaneni Srinivas said that thanks to the concerted efforts of the police in various vulnerable mandals in Chittoor district, the red sanders smuggling was checked substantially, in addition to the inter-state operations leading to seizures of huge dumps of red sanders logs worth several hundreds of crores. He observed that arrest of Chinese nationals and some of the kingpin in Rayalaseema districts, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Northern States had started giving tangible results in the direction of initiating advanced measures to curb the smuggling activity.

Mr Srinivas said awareness campaigns in various villages at the foot of Seshachalam hills led to generating of a sense of belonging among the people for the red sanders species. Referring to the National seminar on red sanders smuggling held by Chittoor police in 2014, the SP said that it could provide the base for intellectual ideas towards tackling the smuggling menace.

Former Chief Secretary (AP) Mohan Kanda spoke about the importance of utilising Information Technology for strategic tackling of red sanders smuggling. Chittoor district judge Kanaka Durga Rao said that proposals would be made ready for creating separate courts to deal with red sanders smuggling cases. DIG (Kurnool) B.V. Ramana Kumar spoke.

Later, panel discussions were held with the officials from police, judiciary, state and Central agencies on various issues pertaining to red sanders smuggling.