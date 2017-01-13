ESI facilities elude over 50,000 workers in Srikakulam

Over 50,000 workers are denied the facility of ESI hospital in Srikakulam district despite paying the statutory amount every month.

The authorities concerned are delaying the provision of the facility though the Etcherla-Pydibhimavaram zone turned into a major industrial corridor in the district. Workers who sustain injuries in accidents are being forced to get treatment only in Visakhapatnam which was almost 60 km from Pydibhimavaram.

Dispensaries

Currently, ESI has its dispensaries in places such as Rajam, Pydibhimavaram and Palasa. However, the treatment is confined to fever and normal health problems. The dispensaries do not have equipment and doctors to handle emergency cases.

“Srikakulam workers pay about Rs.1.76 lakh to the ESI Corporation every month but it failed to get funds for setting up 100-bed hospital in Pydibhimavaram,” said D. Govinda Rao, State vice-president of CITU. “Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu represents Srikakulam district but he has not taken up the issue seriously in spite of many agitations and submission of representation to the government,” he added.

According to CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch.Ammannaidu and others, ESI hospital facility in Pydibhimavaram is a must since accidents in industries are common here. As many as 10 workers lost their lives due to lack of the facility in the industrial area. Several industries such as Aurobindo Pharma, Reddy’s Lab, Andhra Organics and many pharmaceutical companies also face difficulties in providing timely treatment to the victims due to lack of hospital facility in the vicinity.

“Crucial and valuable time is wasted while taking them to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. If anybody dies in hospital, we are held responsible. It is always better to have a hospital in Pydibhimavaram with the state of art facilities,” said a senior manager of a pharmaceutical company.

Cashew, jute, granite industries are also seeking the facility since they deduct the amount from salaries of workers for ESI facility.