Drop move on Rs. 2,000 notes, demands Lokesh

Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said that the party is opposed to introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes in place of demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

At an interactive session with students at the Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CIPS) at this village, Lokesh said that he considered introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes as more dangerous than the existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“The TDP has been rooting for ban on Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes as an effective method to curb black money for many years. Now, introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes will make it worse. We urge the Centre to limit the value to Rs.100 only,’’ Lokesh told Mallika, a student of D.Pharm. In an interaction with students which lasted close to an hour, Lokesh fielded questions on the future of Amaravati, Special Category Status and many other issues.

Replying to a question on SCS from Triveni, a second year B.Tech student, Lokesh said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been urging the Centre to create a level-playing field for the State which has been left with no capital or resources. “Our per capita income is 20 per cent less than the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We need to attract investments and create a healthy ecosystem for overall growth of the State,’’ said Mr. Lokesh.

‘Job scenario looks promising’

Earlier, Lokesh said that graduates in the State could look for better days as more than 40 IT companies have started in Visakhapatnam with a potential of generating 10,000 jobs. A Microsoft Development Centre and Internet of Things (IOT) Data Centre would be set up in Amaravati and the port at Machilipatnam would also generate jobs.

Dig at Jagan

The political scion of the TDP also used the occasion to attack Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, and said that the Singapore companies could not start works relating to the Capital as the MLAs of the YSR Congress have gone to court.

Ministers P. Pulla Rao, R. Kishore Babu, N. Chinarajappa and MLAs were present.

Chairman of Chalapathi Educational Institutions Y.V. Anjaneyulu presided over the programme.