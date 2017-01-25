Andhra Pradesh

Don't pull back those coming for ''jallikattu type'' agitation, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan  

The Jana Sena Party chief alleges that AP MPs failed to convey the feelings of people on Special Category Status to the Centre due to fear.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan has said those coming forward to protest against denial of Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, by drawing inspiration from the unity with which people of Tamil Nadu fought for revoking the ban on jallikattu, should not be pulled back.

A day before the proposed "jallikattu type" agitation on the SCS issue on the R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam, he questioned the ''lack of initiatives'' by the Members of Parliament from Andhra to get SCS for the State.

Tweeting on Wednesday, amidst warnings by Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao against staging the protest without permission, he alleged that the MPs failed to convey the feelings of the people of Andhra Pradesh to the Centre due to fear. “They [the MPs] should have conveyed the anguish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre made it clear that it was against giving SCS”, he said.

“It is because of your inaction that youth are forced to come to the roads. You neither fight for SCS nor allow them [youth] to take up the cause [SCS]. What is the solution then?” he asked.

The people of Andhra Pradesh were not the slaves of the leaders in Delhi or parties there. Persons with selfish interests might prostrate before you but don’t think the people of Andhra are your slaves”, he said.

