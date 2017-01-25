Andhra Pradesh

Domestic workers form union

VIJAYAWADA: In order to protect the interests of domestic workers, a new body — the Andhra Pradesh Domestic Workers’ Union — came into being on Tuesday.

Headed by Anandas Sitamma from Krishna district as the president, the union has Bammidi Sanyasamma from Vizianagaram district as vice-president, Velli Lakshmi from Srikakulam district as joint secretary and Kunchakarla Ramana from Guntur district as treasurer. Coordinator of Domestic Workers’ Forum of India Sr. A. Lourdu was elected general secretary, besides Kommanaboyina Alivelu Mangamma, Thotapalli Nukarathnam and Singidi Paidamma as executive committee members.

At its first general body meeting held in the city, delegates from Krishna, Guntur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts formed the new union to fight for their rights. The union members demanded implementation of the Minimum Wages Act and wanted the Labour Department to extend to them the benefits of the unorganised sector.

Montfort Social Institute Director Varghese Theckanath, retired DRDO scientist Maria Soosai, social activists Sudha Goparaju and Dara Gopi welcomed the move of domestic workers forming a new trade union. Expressing their support to the workers, they said the Labour Department should ensure all benefits of the unorganised sector, including health insurance, to domestic workers.

Trade union activist and advocate Chitti Babu conducted the elections for the new body.

