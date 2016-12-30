Discontinued PUC and took up business: Jaleel Khan

Vijayawada West MLA Sk. Jaleel Khan — who landed in a soup after a short video of him claiming graduation in Bachelor of Commerce with Mathematics and Physics went viral — has finally come out clean with his academic qualifications.

“I studied matriculation and passed with second class. Later I joined the SRR & CVR Government College to pursue PUC (Pre-university course). After getting a chance to do business I discontinued PUC,” Mr. Jaleel Khan told The Hindu.

Asked about his claims of graduation, Mr. Khan said, “The interviewer asked me if B.Com was not needed to do business. I replied that I scored good marks in Physics, Chemistry, English and Maths in Matriculation and had said I was interested in pursuing B.Com but moved to business. I have told [the interviewer] that I like Maths and Physics and can give answers without a calculator.”

“The first dialogue between us was removed and only the second one was leaked,” Mr. Khan said. Asked about his declaration in election affidavits, Mr. Khan said in all the affidavits he had mentioned his highest educational qualification as Matriculation from SHAD Tutorial College, Vijayawada, in 1969. The same can be found on the soft copies of the 2014 and 2009 affidavits available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, AP.”

The leaked video (one minute) of the legislator’s interview for a YouTube channel is actually part of a three-minute promo. Significantly, the promo content is nowhere in the one-and-half hours interview. However, Mr. Jaleel Khan clearly claimed that he pursued a degree course in the interview. Also during the interview he did not mention his association with SHAD Tutorial but named another school.