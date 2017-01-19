Discoms seek APERC nod for hike in power tariff

The Southern and Eastern Power Distribution Companies Limited (Discoms) of Andhra Pradesh projected a demand for additional revenue of ₹859 crore for 2017-18 as part of their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of ₹30,069 crore filed with the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

It would be a 3.79 per cent hike in tariffs that the Discoms would charge the customers if cleared by the APERC after its public hearings to be held across the State.

The Discoms pegged their revenue deficit at current tariffs, including true-up of ₹887 crore for 2015-16, at ₹8064 crore.

They showed a gap of ₹1.59 between the per-unit true-up of ₹6.12 (it is a 14.8 per cent increase over what was approved in FY 2016-17) and average realisation at current tariffs of ₹4.53.

According to an official release, the Discoms proposed to introduce a two-part tariff for all consumer categories and rationalise the demand and energy charges.

They intended to fetch a “nominal average tariff increase of 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent” for each category by increasing the demand charges and reducing energy charges.

The Discoms submitted to the APERC that 33 per cent of the consumers would be affected by the tariff hike (37.7 lakh in the domestic category, 11.78 lakh commercial (LT), 1.06 lakh industrial (LT), 5409 industrial (HT), 218 others-commercial (HT) and 1.47 lakh other categories.

The revenue support from the State Government was expected to be about ₹6,937 crore.