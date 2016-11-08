Devotees offer special prayers on ‘Koti Somavaram’

Thousands of devotees thronged Siva temples across Prakasam district on ‘Koti Somavaram’ which also fell on Monday this year.

Devouts observed fast on the auspicious Sravana Nakshtram day preceding the full moon day during Karthika masam and queued up to have darshan of Lord Siva in among other temples the Tripurantakam temple, the eastern gateway to Srisailam in neighbouring Kurnool district.

All Siva temples in the city, including the one at Chennakesavaswamipet, were tastefully decorated on the occasion as devotees vied with each other to perform Abhishekam to the idol of Lord Siva on the belief that whatever deeds performed on this day would have the effect of performing one crore times.

The ancient temple of Lord Ramalingeswara Swamy at Santharavuru near Kadavakuduru on Ongole-Chirala Road witnessed a heavy rush of devotees as also the Siva temples in Chirala, Perala and Vetapalem.

Thousands of women lighted ‘Karthika Jyothi’ on the occasion.

Padi puja

Padi puja was also performed at Lord Ayyappa by the Gold Merchants Association on the occasion.

Special prayers

Nellore Staff Reporter adds:

Women devotees took part in large numbers in the ‘Koti Somavaram’ puja celebrations held at various temples here in Nellore city on Monday as part of the ‘kartika masam.’ Special puja was held at the Tyagaraja Swamy Temple located at Balajinagar here. A large number of devotees from all over the city arrived to take part in the puja. Devotees observed fast and prayed Lord Siva for health, wealth and happiness on the occasion.