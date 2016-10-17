Andhra Pradesh

Develop leadership qualities, students told

Several experts of human resources organisations and sports personalities asked engineering students enhance their knowledge and leadership qualities from the first year itself since academic performance alone would not help them to reach top level in the life.

Aditya Institute of Technology and Management-AITAM organised ‘Parinama’ programme on Sunday to have interaction with experts over practical approach in career. SWM and Technologies Management Council Member HR Mutthu Kumar asked students to improve overall performance instead of aiming for the highest marks in the examination.

Former Ranjy player Shyamasundara Rao and ‘Penwith Me’ founder Aditya Vignesh said sports and games would help students to understand the importance of team spirit which was a must for the growth in career.

Students’ Leadership Foundation head Sai Vijay said that youngsters were actively participating in various activities to improve the competitive spirit.

AITAM College chairman Konchada Someswara Rao, and director V.V. Nageswa Rao spoke.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:09:17 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

