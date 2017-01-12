Designer kites flood the market in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: ‘Why did Kattappa kill Bahubali?’ This particular question, which still remains a hot topic across several discussion forums since the release of ‘Bahubali – The Beginning’ in 2015, has now forayed into a new avenue!

Two outlets nestled in the dingy Theertha Katta Veedhi of the temple city, are housing an assortment of designer kites ahead of the Sankranti festival, including the ones displaying the much-hyped question, in Hindi.

Another design which has become people’s favourite is the ‘Kabali’ kite, depicting superstar Rajnikanth captured with his trademark laugh. In a bid to attract both young and old, sellers have ensured to showcase kites spanning various themes. With vibrant colours and designs, the kites are sure to brighten up the skyline during festivities.

Cartoon themes

“Like every year, we have purchased kites from Hyderabad. The price range varies from Rs. 5 to Rs. 400 and are available in paper, plastic and cloth materials. Designer ones in the shape of birds, butterflies, animals etc., fall under the higher end of the price bracket,” maintained shopkeeper K. Yoga, in an informal chat with The Hindu.

Cartoon-themed kites were an instant hit among the children as they could find their favourite characters – Chota Bheem, Angry Birds, Motu Patlu, Barbie, Avengers, etc., and combine it with the enjoyment of kite-flying. Other implements such as manjas, charakas (bobbins) are also available at the outlets. Sales usually pick up a day before Sankranti and last a week.