Demonetisation is beneficial to economy: Amit Malviya

VIJAYAWADA: BJP IT Cell national in-charge Amit Malviya said here on Wednesday the fight against black money did not begin or end with demonetisation of the ₹1000 and ₹500 notes and that it was aimed at destroying the parallel economy.

People would realise its benefits and the difficulty it caused had already subsided, he asserted.

Addressing a workshop on social media organised by the BJP-Andhra Pradesh unit, Mr. Malviya said the party’s IT wing should familiarise people with the digital channels for their day-to-day activities to make the economy stronger with the help of technology.

The State party’s IT department had done well in establishing the social media connection with the masses though it had come into being only one-and-a-half years ago.

“We should use platforms like these [workshops] to acquaint themselves with the means to communicate the party’s programmes and policies to the people so that they will be able to make an informed choice of whether to vote for us or give the mandate to other parties. To keep the people informed about our activities is a part of our accountability to them.”

Mr. Malviya said the benefits of demonetisation started to be realised in the form of a spurt in exports and industrial activity, a fall in the inflation rate and interest rates and other developments, which would help make the economy more robust and withstand any global shocks.

BJP State President and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu said the social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, offered a tremendous opportunity for the party to reach out to the masses.

“We have begun upgrading late than many other countries including the USA but made rapid strides in building the digital economy. Demonetisation has given a big push to our goal, which is to make it a less-cash one, not a cash-less system in totality,” he observed.

BJP State IT and social media in-charge Satya Murthy and Jogulamba were among those present.