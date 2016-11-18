Demonetisation: Tirumala temple untouched

The pilgrim rush continues at the world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple even after the demonetisation of high-value currency by the Centre. Offerings too continue to pour into the hundi.

The hill town has recorded over 5.13 lakh footfalls in the last eight days aggregating an average of 64,176 pilgrims per day.

Likewise, the hundi has also registered a whopping income of over Rs. 22.9 crore. But several other renowned temples in the State have been hit hard.

A report by the Endowments Department suggests that there is a decline by 10-25 per cent in the number of people undertaking pilgrimages to various places of worship.