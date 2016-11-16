Andhra Pradesh

Demonetisation: TTD to continue free food distribution

The TTD resolved to continue free distribution of food at its additional counters for some more period until the problems plaguing the demonetisation move by the Centre got subdued.

Bringing in a kind of succour to the pilgrims visiting the sacred town in the aftermath of the Centre’s move to demonetise the higher value currency notes, the TTD had set up additional counters for the free distribution of food at a couple of vantage points outside the massive free meals complex. With the currency crunch still persisting, the meeting chaired by TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday decided to continue the facility for some more time.

