Demonetisation: Lack of information leads to chaos

As expected, the sudden announcement on demonetisation caused initial hiccups and a chaotic situation prevailed in the city on Wednesday.

While ATMs downed their shutters in tune with the government order, there were huge crowds at all places that witness large scale cash transactions such as toll gates, railway station, central bus station and fuel stations. While petrol bunks accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, though after initial resistance, they could not generate enough change to return. As a result, they insisted on filling up tanks for the entire denomination, which resulted in friction at half a dozen locations.Pilgrims visiting the temple city from far-off places also woke up to the news and had to face hardship. “We welcome the decision, but it should have been planned and announced after careful thought so as to avoid such inconvenience to the pilgrims and the middle class population,” said social activist P. Naveenkumar Reddy, who staged a demonstration at the Rajiv Gandhi Circle by displaying the demonetised notes.

Meanwhile, SP R.Jayalakshmi held a meeting with bankers and offered to arrange security in the branches going to witness heavy queues. BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanprakash Reddy welcomed the decision as ‘historic.’