Demonetisation: Government urged to ease cash flow

Some sections of people fully backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a war on black money and wanted him to take immediate steps to mitigate the people’s sufferings due to shortage of lesser denomination notes.

Taking part in a seminar on demonetisation organised by the A.P. Editors Association here on Wednesday, they wanted the Centre to take more logical steps to eliminate counterfeit notes and weed out black money.

Initiating the discussion, A.P. Editors Association State president Krishnam Raju Vaadapalli said the government should order an independent probe to ascertain who had benefited by the spike in deposits of some banks in July-September quarter.

They suggested, among other things, enactment of a piece of legislation to confiscate ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign banks, unearthing of benami land holdings and raids on safe deposit lockers of high networth individuals to unearth unaccounted wealth and drastic reduction in income tax rates to reduce generation of black money.

‘Increase IT limit’

Given the quantum jump in the cost of living, annual income below Rs. 10 lakh should not be taxed.

More and more people would voluntarily come forward to pay income tax if the rate was only 10 per cent on income from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, 20 per cent on income from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh. Income above Rs. 30 lakh could be taxed at 30 per cent, they suggested.

Forum for Good Governance president T. Gopal Reddy and other civic and political leaders took part in the discussion moderated by APEA Prakasam district Convenor V. Bhaktsavatsalam.