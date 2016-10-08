Andhra Pradesh

Delicate surgery performed

A newborn diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease has been successfully operated by pediatric cardiologists at Ramesh Hospital here.

The two day old newborn baby has been detected with - Transposition of Great Arteries- a rare cardiac condition in which the arteries supplying blood would be reversed.

A team of doctors led by pediatric cardiologist, Srinath Reddy, Jyothi Prakash Reddy, Benedict Raj, Raja Viswanath and Tejasree, performed the surgery called Arterial Switch Operation on the new born.

