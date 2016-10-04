Delicate surgery performed on seizures-affected man

A 28-year-old man, Venkateswara Reddy, suffering from refractory seizures has been treated successfully after a rare surgery was performed on him in a first-of-its kind surgery in the State.

A team of doctors led by HoD, Department of Neurology, GGH, N.V Sundarachary; and neurosurgeons Srinivas and Prasanthi performed the surgery on the man diagnosed with refractory seizures medically called mesial temporal lobe sclerosis (MTLE).

Dr. Sundarachary, who has been treating the patient for 15 years, said the patient behaved strangely in the past and even manhandled the doctor during seizure.

The condition of the patient was evaluated with the latest MRI scans and video EEG to identify the disease and he was put on high doses of medicines. But his condition could not be improved.

Dr. Srinivas performed the surgery termed ‘amygdalohippocampectomy’ on the patient two weeks ago. The patient recovered fully and had no seizures up to the present. His neuropsychiatric assessment also was better than presurgical status. Dr. Sundarachary, who has been studying these cases of MTLE over the years, said that he had seen about 100 cases and presented his observation at a state conference in 2013.