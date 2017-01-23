Daredevil swimmer cop dies preparing to set Guinness record

In a tragic turn of events, head constable with the Special Protection Force and an avid swimmer L. Umamaheswara Rao suffered cardiac attack while practising in the Krishna river on Sunday morning.

Mr. Rao (45), who mastered swimming with his hands and legs tied up, was preparing to give a demonstration of the same before the representatives of the Guinness World Records in a couple of days.

On Sunday morning, he ventured into the river at the VIP ghat near Kanakadurga Temple.

Just before reaching the other end, he suffered cardiac arrest. His companions brought him to the shore and rushed him to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The constable set a record by swimming across the Krishna river near Prakasam Barrage, 1.5 km, thrice in August 2014 after which he aimed for the Guinness record by swimming in the river and sea too by breaking records.

A native of Oleru village in Guntur district, Mr. Rao worked in Telangana for more than 17 years and was transferred to Vijayawada six years ago. He is survived by wife and two children.

“A basic skill”

“I want to highlight the benefits of the ability to swim. Many people are losing lives just because of their inability to swim. Through this feat I would like to show swimming is easy and can be learnt in a week,” said Mr. Rao in an interview after his first record recognised by the Telugu Book of Records in 2014.

“Swimming should be made part of curriculum and every kid should learn it not only to keep the body fit but also help others in case of emergency,” he said then.

To achieve the feat, Mr. Rao just keeps flapping his body all through the sail. “It is not so difficult if one has the stamina and self-confidence. One should first manage to float the body like a wooden log and then move forward with body movements,” he explained. He practised the feat since 2013 and was a swimmer since childhood.