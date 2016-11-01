Several villagers of Adapaka staged protest in front of Srikakulam DSP’s office seeking immediate action on the people of ‘upper caste.’ They alleged that local dominant sections attacked Dalit community and threatened to take stern action if they raised their voice against them. Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samiti extended its support to the villagers. They alleged that the police department failed to take action on the culprits though the attack took place a month ago. Srikakulam DSP G. Bhargava Naidu assured to look into the issue by seeking a report from local police.
Dalits stage protest in front of DSP’s office
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor