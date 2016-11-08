DWCRA groups given away aid under Chandranna Cheyutha

Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, while maintaining that women are playing a key role in all priority sectors, called upon them to contribute their mite for the development of the State.

He was speaking at the phase-II capital investment fund distribution programme organised underthe Chandranna Cheyutha at Denkada near here on Monday.

Addressing a huge gathering of DWCRA groups, Mr. Raju said following the reforms adopted by the Central and State governments the banking activities, particularly the online money transactions, had expanded manifold which helped control corruption and ensured hassle-free delivery of benefits to beneficiaries.

In charge district Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy said despite paucity of funds, the State government had taken up the responsibility to write off Rs. 10,000 crore bank loans in addition to Rs. 3,000 crore interest of DWCRA groups.

At the same time, it was decided to advance Rs. 10,000 each in three phases under Chandranna Cheyutha to empower them.

Apart from it, the State government had introduced Chandranna Bheema for workers, including women, in unorganised sectors and Thalli-Bidda Express for pregnant women. He appealed to women to build toilets in their homes.

Later, they distributed cheques worth Rs. 14.88 crore to four SHGs in Nellimarla Assembly constituency. Z.P. Chairperson Swati Rani, MLA P. Narayana Swamy Naidu and Collector Vivek Yadav spoke.