DPR being prepared for high-speed train to Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards the introduction of a high-speed train connecting Amaravati with Vijayawada and Guntur, the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) has entrusted the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with the Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTCL). It is a partnership firm floated by the Union Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), GoAP and Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS).

The UMTCL has already begun the work, which is expected to take at least nine months for completion. Once the DPR is over, the MoUD may probably get the rail link to be established by the Indian Railways.

The high-speed train has emerged as an option that can be explored before a decision is taken on the feasibility of extending Amaravati metro railway to the emerging capital city.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited (AMRCL) Managing Director N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu that the idea was to introduce a high-speed train starting and ending in Vijayawada, covering the Krishna Canal, Amaravati, Guntur and Tenali and other stations.

The DPR would study the technical feasibility and also dwell on the financial part of the project which was sought to be an extension of Amaravati metro rail up to Guntur via Amaravati, and taken up simultaneously with the two corridors (Pandit Nehru Bus Station – Penamalur and PNBS – Nidamanur).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in Delhi in February last and appealed for rail connectivity to Amaravati.

Mr. Prabhu subsequently stated that a high-speed railway line would be built between Bangalore and Amaravati with foreign collaboration.

The DPR under preparation by the UMTCL is, therefore, considered a positive move on the part of GoAP and the project is perceived to be a key contributor to the improvement of mass transport facilities in the A.P. capital region in the coming years.