DMK cadre accord rousing reception to Stalin at Nagari

CHITTOOR: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president and TN Opposition leader, M.K. Stalin, received a rousing welcome at Ekambara Kuppam of Nagari Municipality on Sunday evening.

Mr. Stalin’s visit to the municipality is considered the first of his political visit outside Tamil Nadu, after he took charge as the working president.

Mr. Stalin was here to console the family members of K.A. Munaswamy, A.P. state unit secretary of the DMK, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Chennai last month.

Ekambara Kuppam, which is a part of Nagari municipality of Chittoor district bordering Tamil Nadu, has over 80 per cent Tamil-speaking population.

On his arrival, the DMK leader was surrounded by hundreds of party functionaries with fanfare. He straightaway reached the home of Munaswamy and called on his family members, saying that the party would always stand by the cadres.

Later, Mr. Stalin paid tributes to the departed DMK functionary at a condolence meeting. Addressing the cadres, he said that Munaswamy had done yeoman service to the party all his life. When some party functionaries tried to interact with Mr. Stalin regarding the latest political situation in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of Jayalalithaa’s demise and the emergence of Sasikala as AIADMK supremo, and the role of late Amma’s niece Deepa, Mr. Stalin desisted from making any comment on these matters. He mostly confined himself to praise the services of Munaswamy and his family members to the DMK.

Former A.P. unit secretary of DMK Nandagopal, party MLAs from T.N. and senior functionaries took part in the meeting.

The Nagari police made elaborate bandobast for Mr. Stalin’s visit to the weavers’ belt.