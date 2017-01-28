Customs dept. ‘reforming itself’ to suit nation’s needs

KAKINADA: Commending the efforts of the Customs Department in the economic growth of the nation, senior general manager of the Container Corporation of India D. Satyanarayana on Friday stated that the department was also playing a crucial role in defence by preventing unlawful forces from entering the country.

The International Customs Day was celebrated at the Customs House here. Mr. Satyanarayana, who was the chief guest, observed that the department was changing its style of functioning according to the changing scenario in the country. “The department is keeping itself up to date and its presence is vibrant now,” he said.

Professor from the JNTUK J.V.R. Murthy highlighted the need for cyber security and the measures to be taken to protect data from pilferage.

Joint Commissioner of Customs S. Narasimha Reddy presided over the programme in which chairman of the Cocanada Chamber of Commerce Dantu Surya Rao, deputy commissioner of Customs B.K. Singh, assistant commissioner V. Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present. Employees of the department conducted a blood donation camp on the occasion.