Couple killed in wall collapse

A couple was killed after a portion of their house wall collapsed on them while they were demolishing the house at Ismailbegpet village of Koduru mandal in Krishna district on Friday.

According to the Koduru police, the victims had been identified as Bhoopathina Venkatwswara Rao (58) and Bh. Gangamma (51). The incident took place in the afternoon and the duo died on the spot as the brick-wall fell on them. The couple were dismantling the house to build a new one.

The locals retrieved the bodies from the rubble. The police sent the bodies to the Avanigadda area hospital, where post mortem was performed. The police have registered a case.