Andhra Pradesh

Couple held for a series of burglaries

The Tirupati Urban Police arrested a husband-wife duo for their involvement in a series of burglaries across the temple town and recovered nearly Rs. 18 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments along with a few electronic items from their possession, here on Thursday.

According to DSP, Crime, T.V. Konda Reddy, Karuna Prabhu (32) and his wife Soumya (32) were nabbed near Ramanuja Circle on Renigunta-Chandragiri highway on Wednesday evening when they were moving in a suspicious manner.

Investigation revealed that the couple, who had been residing in Chennai for the past two decades, had moved to Tirupati recently and committed robberies in locked residences during daytime.

“In the last five months, the couple burgled houses in areas such as Mangalam, Subbareddy Nagar, Korlagunta, M.R. Palle, Ramachandra Nagar, Jayashankar Colony and Parvathipuram near Tiruchanur,” he said.

