Andhra Pradesh

Construction worker ends life

A construction worker, Y. Srinu (41) of Kamalapuram in Warangal, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at the TTDs Sapthagiri choultry.

The management has initiated civil repair works at the building. The fellow workers who found him hanging to a ceiling fan at one of the floors of the building immediately alerted his colleagues and informed the police. Meanwhile, the police have recovered an Aadhaar card and an ID card given by the engineering officials from his pockets and are trying to contact his relatives.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:05:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Construction-worker-ends-life/article16083123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY