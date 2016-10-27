Construction worker ends life

A construction worker, Y. Srinu (41) of Kamalapuram in Warangal, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at the TTDs Sapthagiri choultry.

The management has initiated civil repair works at the building. The fellow workers who found him hanging to a ceiling fan at one of the floors of the building immediately alerted his colleagues and informed the police. Meanwhile, the police have recovered an Aadhaar card and an ID card given by the engineering officials from his pockets and are trying to contact his relatives.