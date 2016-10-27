Andhra Pradesh

Constituency witnessed growth: Gorantla

Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has claimed that he has taken up a lot of development works in the last 27 months in his constituency.

Addressing media conference here on Wednesday, he said that his constituency includes Kadiyam, 21 villages in rural, 9 wards in city which saw tremendous growth in just two and half years in all aspects. He said that he brought Rs. 110 crore worth welfare schemes to his constituency apart from more than Rs. 150 crore worth roads, 400 new transformers, 5 sub-stations, drinking water plants and distributed gas connections without any pendency.

Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu, TDP leader Marina Vasu and others were present.

