Constable booked under Nirbhaya Act

Palepu Gopi, a constable with the Balajinagar police station here, was charged with sexually harassing a medical student and a case was booked against him under the Nirbhaya Act here on Wednesday.

The case was filed after the girl concerned made a formal complaint to the police top brass here along with mobile voice recording of the constable’s threatening words.

The incident took place on October 20 night when Gopi, who was on his way to the DSP office, stopped en route on noticing a parked car in a thinly populated area in Balajinagar on the city outskirts.

He asked the boy and the girl sitting in the car to step out and separately questioned them about their credentials.

The constable was stated to have taken advantage of the students’ situation and extorted Rs. 10,000 from them. He then followed the girl and noted her residence in a nearby locality. The next day, he went there and called her out.

The girl, who was afraid of her social image, went with the constable who took her to a remote area and tried to harass her sexually.

When she refused to oblige, he started threatening her.

The girl had recorded the constable’s threats and submitted the same to the police top brass, who ordered his arrest under the Nirbhaya Act.

They were also looking into various other similar charges made against the constable.