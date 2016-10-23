Congress will hold public ballot in all villages on SCS: Raghuveera

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Saturday said public ballot would be conducted in all the villages of the State to garner support on the Special Category Status issue and oppose the ‘anti people’ polices of the Telugu Desam government. He said the ballot would be conducted in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's home village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. He said the SCS would be granted to the State only when the Congress would return to power at the Centre.
Mr. Raghuveera Reddy conducted a public ballot before participating in the public meeting in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that both the TDP and the BJP had failed to understand the people’s sentiment over the SCS. APCC senior leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Kondru Murali Mohan, Killi Kruparani, Dronamraju Srinivas and others alleged that the TDP government had failed on all fronts in the last two and half years.
Srikakulam Congress Party leaders Dola Jagan, Ratnala Narasimham Murthy and Chowdary Satish told Mr.Raghuveera Reddy that there was huge response for the public ballot in which majority of people sought SCS for the State. They also claimed that people expressed dissatisfaction over the Telugu Desam Party as it could not fulfil its promises.
The Congress leaders urged graduates to opt Congress nominee Yadla Adiraju in ensuing MLC elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor