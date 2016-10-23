Congress will hold public ballot in all villages on SCS: Raghuveera

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Saturday said public ballot would be conducted in all the villages of the State to garner support on the Special Category Status issue and oppose the ‘anti people’ polices of the Telugu Desam government. He said the ballot would be conducted in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's home village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. He said the SCS would be granted to the State only when the Congress would return to power at the Centre.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy conducted a public ballot before participating in the public meeting in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that both the TDP and the BJP had failed to understand the people’s sentiment over the SCS. APCC senior leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Kondru Murali Mohan, Killi Kruparani, Dronamraju Srinivas and others alleged that the TDP government had failed on all fronts in the last two and half years.

Srikakulam Congress Party leaders Dola Jagan, Ratnala Narasimham Murthy and Chowdary Satish told Mr.Raghuveera Reddy that there was huge response for the public ballot in which majority of people sought SCS for the State. They also claimed that people expressed dissatisfaction over the Telugu Desam Party as it could not fulfil its promises.

The Congress leaders urged graduates to opt Congress nominee Yadla Adiraju in ensuing MLC elections.