Congress asks Pawan totake everyone on board

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has exhorted film actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to work towards bringing all political parties and mass organisations struggling for Special Category Status to the State onto one platform to mount pressure on the Central government to fulfil the assurance given on the floor of Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, C. Ramachandraiah said the time had come for the political parties and mass organisations to set aside their agendas and join forces. Mr. Pawan should strive to bring together political parties barring TDP and the BJP to one platform and lead the struggle. He welcomed Mr. Pawan’s initiative in raising the SCS issue in spite of extending support to the TDP-BJP combine.

He cited the example of neighbouring Tamil Nadu where all parties, cutting across political lines, joined hands in mounting pressure on the Centre for protect their traditional sport jallikattu.

KVP calls for Twitter campaign

Meanwhile, party MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao wanted Telugu-speaking people living within the country and abroad to launch a Twitter campaign in support of the demand for SCS. “I urge the people to take to Twitter and turn it into a virtual weapon to force the to concede the legitimate demand of the State,” he said.

The tweets, he said, should be accompanied with hashtags relating to the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation. This was not a day’s affair and it had to be a prolonged campaign to help in achieving the rights of the State.