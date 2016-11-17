Congress activists protest against demonetisation

The Congress activists organised a novel protest against demonetisation at the local Bhavani Nagar Circle, by rallying around with pushcarts and distributing goods for free among the public.

The demonstration, led by DCC president Venugopal Reddy here on Wednesday, sought to highlight the inconvenience caused to the general public, particularly the vendors, small traders and other members of the working class, who are unable to exchange high denomination notes for buying regular livelihood items and continuing their normal trade.

“Their [small traders/vendors] business have been dull since the announcement, with not many customers purchasing the products owing to the high value notes and lack of subsequent currency for exchange. How can the government justify their act if the working class, who depend on their daily business, are the worst affected?” he questioned. Terming the current demonetisation as a ‘move which was not well thought out’ [by the Central government], the activists alleged Prime Minster Narendra Modi has been supporting industrialists like Ambanis, Adani etc., at the cost of the common man. They later unveiled a flex banner highlighting the same message pictorially with a tagline - ‘Nalla Kuberulaki Pattam Kattina PM’.

‘Increase availability of Rs. 100 notes’

Meanwhile, members of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest at the premises of the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) near the Municipal Office Circle. Highlighting the issues faced by daily wage workers, AITUC general secretary Murali said the workers had not received wages for the past few days and expressed their inability to buy essential commodities. They further demanded that the government increase the availability of Rs. 100 notes, round-the-clock ATMs and extension of the date for depositing money in bank till December 31.