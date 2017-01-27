Congress, YSRC hold protests for SCS

NELLORE: The cadres and leaders of the Congress and the YSR Congress Party held demonstrations on Trunk Road here on Thursday in support of their demand for granting the special category status (SCS) to the State as promised by the Centre.
A silent protest was staged at the Gandhibomma centre where the opposition leaders came down heavily on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party for letting down the AP people on the issue of special category. Congress leaders like DCC president Panabaka Krishnaiah, State party general secretary Changalrao Yadav and others were present on the occasion.
They demanded that the BJP and the TDP fulfil the requirement of the AP Reorganisation Act and grant special status so that the newly created AP would witness development and industrial growth on a par with the neighbouring States.
