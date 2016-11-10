Cong. opposes high-value notes

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to use his good offices with the Centre and ensure that Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes were not put into circulation.

He told a media conference here that Mr. Naidu, who had recalled that the Centre’s decision came in the wake of his letter, should write another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the latter to desist from putting back higher denomination notes into circulation again.

“When more and more people are getting used to plastic cards and online transfer of credit, where is the need for higher denomination notes?” he asked.

Otherwise, no purpose would be served except for putting to inconvenience ordinary people who had a tough time buying essential commodities and medicines across the country and travel plans going haywire, he reasoned. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council C. Ramachandraiah accused the Naidu government of suppressing peaceful protests by Opposition parties.