Andhra Pradesh

Cong. ballot on SCS for youth today

The State Youth Congress and NSUI are going to conduct “Students, Youth Public Ballot” on Tuesday at the SKR Women’s College on the Special Category Status (SCS).

Addressing a press conference here, District Congress Committee President and former MLC Kandula Durgesh, Youth Congress president Boda Venkat and Youth Congress State general secretary Sk. Arshad said that the Congress is conducting the programme in all the districts of the State and party State president N. Raghuveera Reddy, senior leaders M.M. Pallam Raju, J.D. Seelam and others are going to participate in it. Mr. Durgesh appealed to youth to take part in the public ballot programme, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 1:10:19 AM

