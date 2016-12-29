Collector flags off 2k run

KURNOOL: District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan flagged off a 2k run by girl students from the Birla Gate to the Kurnool Collectorate on “women safety and security,” as a prelude to the jayanthi of the country’s first woman teacher Savitribai Phule, organised by the BC, SC, ST and Minority Students Federation on Thursday.

Education is vital for empowerment of women and Savitribai Phule strove to promote literacy among women, the Collector said. Samakhya State president J. Lakshmi Narasimha said Savitribai Phule was instrumental in establishing a school for girls in 1948.

Lamenting the growing atrocities and attacks on women, Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha accused the government of failing in ensuring safety and security of women.

He demanded a women police station in every mandal. Thanking the government for declaring her jayanthi on January 3 as Woman Teacher’s Day, he sought steps to ensure that it was celebrated in all the educational institutions.

BC Jana Sabha State vice-president T. Seshaphani, Mahila Sangham president P. Rajeswari, chairman of the Pullaiah Group of Educational Institutions Pullaiah, principal Ramakrishna, federation district president Bharat Kumar, and secretary Mukhtar Basha took part.