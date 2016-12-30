Collaborative research lab at V.R. Siddhartha College

VIJAYAWADA: A ‘Smart Sensors and Processing Laboratory’ (SSPL), a first of its kind collaborative research laboratory was established in the ECE department of the V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College here on Thursday.

The college is collaborating with the University of West Alabama (UWA), Livingston, Alabama, USA.

Professor in the Department of Computer Systems and Technology of the university Balakrishna Gokaraju inaugurated the lab and donated robotic equipment consisting of components for building research robots such as sensors, encoders, adapters, motors, connectors and microcontrollers, worth $2000 (Rs 1.4 lakh) on behalf of the university.

The main objective of the lab is to conduct research on Mechatronics-based automation targeting manufacturing industry in India, and building bio-signal enhanced exoskeletons geared towards helping disabled persons to resume normal activity in their daily life.

President of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Nalluri Venkateswarlu, principal A.V. Ratna Prasad, Head of the ECE Department K. Srirama Krishna, lab coordinator T Anish Chand, faculty and students were present at the inaugural ceremony.