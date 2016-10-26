Close shave for Chinarajappa

Home Minister N. Chinarajappa had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning when a hospital lift being used by him developed a snag and collapsed on the ground from the second floor of the building.

Four other persons in the lift, including two from the media, sustained leg injuries, while Mr. Rajappa escaped unhurt.

The doctors, however, conducted all the tests on the Home Minister and advised him to take rest for a couple of hours.

Accordingly, Mr. Rajappa cancelled his scheduled visit to Peddapuram and Samalkot and proceed to Amalapuram, his hometown. The media personnel, a constable and an associate, however, were undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

The incident took place when Mr. Rajappa visited Sanjivini Hospital to comfort the victims of Nekkanti Sea Foods, who were undergoing treatment after falling unconscious following a gas leak at the workplace. After visiting the patients on the second floor, Mr. Rajappa took the lift .

As the lift was small, his security personnel could not find place.

Even before the door closed, the lift crashed to the ground with a thud. Luckily, Mr. Rajappa fell on the other occupants and thus escaped injuries.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Cabinet Ministers called up Mr. Rajappa and enquired about his condition.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident.