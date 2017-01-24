Andhra Pradesh

Civil aviation infrastructure to receive a major boost: Ashok

Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju arriving for a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee in Tirupati on Monday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju arriving for a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee in Tirupati on Monday.   | Photo Credit: ; - K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

AAI to pump in investments to the tune of ₹17,500 crore

TIRUPATI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will pump in investments to the tune of ₹17,500 crore to improve civil aviation infrastructure in the next five years, Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapati Raju has said.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on civil aviation here on Monday, Mr. Raju said that the Gannavaram airport expansion work was on at a brisk pace in an extent of 800 acres of land.

Visakhapatnam would also get connectivity to some more destinations across the country soon, he said.

Air traffic in Andhra Pradesh increased by a huge 59% compared to 17% at the national level, he said.

The airport-wise break-up in the State is as follows: Tirupati (49%), Rajamahendravaram (39%), Visakhapatnam (62%), and Vijayawada (75%).

He expressed confidence that the air traffic would see a steady rise in future. “As an international airport, Tirupati will now have seven bays to accommodate seven flights, unlike the two in the past,” he said.

MPs Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Praful Patel, S. Rajendran, Jitendra Chaudhary, and Chandrakant Patil, and Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Chaubey participated as panel members.

Officials Anil Srivastava, Ankur Garg, V. Appa Rao, N. Srinivasa Rao, and Tirupati Airport Director H. Pulla took part.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:31:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Civil-aviation-infrastructure-to-receive-a-major-boost-Ashok/article17083217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY