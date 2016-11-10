Citizens feel the pinch

Different sections of the public faced problems in exchanging their old currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations as even fuel filling stations, hospitals and other emergency facilities refused to take risk.

Some shopping malls here worked till midnight to provide an opportunity to people to pay using these high-value notes, but not make people could use this because of the announcement at the last minute.

Though the government had made it clear that notes would cease to be legal tender, many people tried to use them at shops and establishments. “We welcome the decision but it is not proper to put ordinary people to hardship,” said N. Ramasubba Reddy, a resident of Ramalingapuram area.